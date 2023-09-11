The economy | Forecast: The eurozone avoids recession even if economic growth slows down

The European Commission lowered the forecast for the economic growth of the euro area.

European based on the commission’s new economic forecast, the euro area will not sink into recession this year.

The Commission estimates that the euro area economy will grow by 0.8 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year. Last year, gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, grew by 3.3 percent.

According to the commission, the weakness of domestic demand, especially in consumption, shows that the high and still rising consumer prices of most goods and services are burdening the economy more than predicted.

Reliably predictive compared to economic growth based on the purchasing managers’ index the economy in the euro area has clearly weakened in the summer and the risk of a recession has increased.

In its previous forecast, the Commission predicted that the euro area economy would grow by 1.1 percent this year and 1.6 percent next year.

New according to the forecast, inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, will slow down to 5.6 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year.

“Inflation in services has so far been more persistent than previously expected, but it should moderate when demand weakens as the tightening of monetary policy and the demand boost brought by the coronavirus crisis fades,” the commission estimates.

The European Central Bank has tightened monetary policy nine times during the year. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

of the euro area Germany, which is Finland’s most important trading partner, will fall into recession this year among the largest national economies.

The Commission predicts that the German economy will contract by 0.4 percent this year. According to the forecast, the French economy will grow by 1.0 percent, the Italian economy by 0.9 percent and the Spanish economy by 2.2 percent.

Next year, according to the Commission’s forecast, the economy will grow by 1.1 percent in Germany, 1.2 percent in France, 0.8 percent in Italy and 1.9 percent in Spain.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in its economic forecast in July the economy of the euro area will grow by 0.9 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year. The IMF predicts that the German economy will contract by 0.3 percent this year.