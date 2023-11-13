The economy | Finland’s economy is in recession, but unemployment remains low

Despite the recession, there is no significant increase in unemployment on the horizon.

Finland the economy is in recession and many companies have recently announced job cuts.

When sales decline, companies usually have to cut costs in order to secure their profitability.

Among the large listed companies, network equipment company Nokia plans to reduce A maximum of 447 jobs from Finland and the oil refining company Neste a maximum of 350 jobs.

I miss you despite the news, the recession is likely to be mild and the economy will gradually recover after the winter. Based on several forecasts, unemployment will increase only slightly in the next few years.

The Finnish economy is burdened by rising prices and interest rates as well as weakened export demand, as economic growth slows down significantly in the euro area. The difficulties in Sweden’s economy are also reflected in Finland’s export industry.

About industries the gloomiest is in the construction industry, where the outlook has worsened after the housing market quieted down due to the rapid rise in loan rates.

New housing construction projects are started considerably less than before. Due to the sharp decrease in building permits and the increase in filed bankruptcies, the near future of the industry seems bleak.

If the construction industry is ignored, the overall picture of the labor market is moderately positive, or at least not as gloomy as one might assume.

“The labor market has weakened slowly so far. Next year, the economy will improve, the uncertainty related to the interest rate will dissipate and the purchasing power of households will improve, which will contribute to economic recovery. With these prospects, therefore, unemployment will not have time to increase significantly until the economy is already in better times,” says the Forecasting Manager of the Institute for Economic Research Päivi Puonti.

According to him, due to the short recession and labor shortage, companies may avoid job cuts until the very end.

“Due to the labor shortage, they shouldn’t necessarily reduce employees, because people get employed elsewhere and it can be difficult to hire them back when demand starts to increase again and more employees are needed. Companies can also cut their costs through layoffs and reducing working hours, and there are already signs of the use of these methods in the statistics. “

“ “The demand for labor is surprisingly high.”

Bank of Finland Forecasting Manager Meri Obstbaum stresses that due to the weakening of the economic cycle, unemployment will increase somewhat. Actual high unemployment is still not in sight.

“The demand for labor is surprisingly high, even though the economy is weak. After the coronavirus pandemic, employment has developed even more than previously anticipated, because the participation rate has increased and the hours worked have decreased.”

The participation rate means how much of the workforce is employed or actively looking for work. When working hours decrease, companies need more employees.

“Many other countries have noticed this somewhat strange phenomenon after the coronavirus pandemic, that the labor market is tight, even though the economy has weakened. It is still not completely clear what this is due to.”

Also Research Institute Laboren Forecast Manager Ilkka Kiema estimates that employers are often not ready to let go of their employees if the reduction in labor demand is short-term.

“The economy will recover next year, and the demand for labor will start to increase, according to our forecast, by the autumn of next year at the latest. The root cause of the relatively small increase in unemployment is that the recession remains mild and short.”

Last times, the risks of a weaker-than-anticipated development of the world economy have increased.

Over time, the war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas could cause energy to become more expensive, which would accelerate inflation and force central banks to continue tightening monetary policy. This would slow economic growth even further and would almost inevitably affect the Finnish economy.

For now, it is also unclear what kind of disruptions Russia is possibly preparing to cause to the economy this winter. In Asia, the economy of China, the world’s second largest economy, is struggling, and its growth is predicted to be slower than previously estimated.

A cooling of Finland’s export market would reduce industrial production and probably lead to an increase in layoffs and unemployment. A lot depends on how the economy of the euro area and Germany, Finland’s most important trading partner, develop.

40 percent of the value of Finland’s goods exports goes to the euro area.

“The geopolitical risk is mainly increased by Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the sad conflict started by the terrorist attacks on Israel. They can erode the confidence and faith of businesses and households in the future and dampen growth even more”, said the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at the end of October in its monetary policy review.

According to him, economic growth can also be faster than expected if the still strong labor market and growth in real incomes make companies and households have more confidence in the future.