The economy | Eurozone recovery slows down: “These are worrying signs”

of the euro area based on preliminary data, economic recovery has slowed down further in July.

According to preliminary data, the purchasing managers’ index, which is reliably predictive of economic growth, weakened to 50.1 points, i.e. the weakest in five months. According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected the index to strengthen to 51.1 points.

When the index is below 50 points, it portends a contraction of the gross domestic product. A reading of more than 50 points, on the other hand, predicts economic growth.

In service industries demand growth continued in July, but slower than in recent months. In industry, the index was at its weakest for seven months in July, which predicts a continuation of the contraction in industrial production.

“The recovery will probably start later and be weaker than many forecasts expect. This applies especially to Germany, where the purchasing managers’ index weakened again more sharply than the average of the euro area”, estimates the economist of the German Commerzbank Vincent Stamer in his review.

Chief analyst at financial company Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto is particularly concerned about the state of the Eurozone industry.

“Based on the purchasing managers’ index, industry has still not started to recover and growth in service sectors has slowed down. These are worrying signs, and they increase the pressure on the European Central Bank to cut key interest rates in September to safeguard the economic recovery if inflation slows down in the near future as expected.”

In the beginning of the year that is, in January–March, the economy of the euro area grew by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter and 0.4 percent from a year ago. The economic growth of the euro area should be of great importance to Finland, as 40 percent of the value of goods exports goes to the euro countries.

The slowdown in recovery is not exactly a surprise. Last week, the European Central Bank warned about it, according to which the recovery is accelerated by services, while the development of industrial production and goods exports has been weak.

However, the Central Bank estimates that the recovery will strengthen, as the slowdown in inflation and the increase in nominal wages will strengthen real incomes. The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation have been the significant tightening of monetary policy in just under two years, as well as the easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

Investments growth is still hampered by considerable uncertainty, one of the reasons for which is the tight monetary policy. In June, the central bank cut its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. Despite that, the key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, is still exceptionally high at 3.75 percent.

Last week, it decided to keep interest rates unchanged, giving no indication of when they will be cut next. Financial markets believe in an interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points in September, which would be apt to speed up the recovery.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the euro area economy will grow by 0.9 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year. Last year, the economy grew by 0.5 percent.

Two weeks ago, the IMF warned that the slowdown in inflation might hold due to large wage increases and service inflation that remained fast.