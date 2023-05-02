The economy | Eurozone inflation unexpectedly accelerated in April

Economists believed that the inflation rate had slowed down to 6.8 percent, but based on preliminary data, it accelerated to 7.0 percent.

Consumer prices price increases, i.e. inflation, unexpectedly accelerated in the euro area in April.

Based on the preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 7.0 percent. In March, it was 6.9 percent.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists expected inflation to be 6.8 percent in April.

In April, energy became more expensive by 2.5 percent compared to the same time last year, unprocessed foodstuffs by 10.0 percent, industrial products by 6.2 percent and services by 5.2 percent.

Core inflation, which is the focus of economists’ and central banks’ attention, decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.6 percent. The effect of rapidly changing energy and food has been removed from core inflation.

Quickly due to inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) has tightened monetary policy strongly. In the financial market, it is considered almost certain that the ECB will continue to raise the key interest rates on Thursday.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term. By tightening monetary policy, the ECB aims to bring demand and supply into better balance, as a result of which inflation will slow down over time.

The fastest inflation was still in the Baltics in April. In Latvia, consumer prices rose by 15.0 percent from a year ago, in Lithuania by 13.3 percent and in Estonia by 13.2 percent. According to Eurostat, the inflation rate in Finland was 6.4 percent.

Among the largest national economies, consumer prices rose by 7.6 percent in Germany, 6.9 percent in France, 8.8 percent in Italy and 3.8 percent in Spain.