The economy | Eurozone inflation slowed less than expected

Inflation in the euro area was 2.6 percent in February.

Consumer prices price appreciation, i.e. inflation, slowed down again in the euro area in February.

According to the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union, on Friday, inflation was 2.6 percent. In a survey by the Reuters news agency, economists estimate that inflation has slowed to 2.5 percent.

From the previous month, consumer prices will increase by 0.6 percent.

Energy became cheaper in February by 3.7 percent from the same time last year. Unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 2.2 percent, industrial products by 1.6 percent and services by 3.9 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central banks, was 3.1 percent in February, while it was 3.3 percent in January.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. Therefore, it gives a better indication of the broad scope of inflation.

European according to the central bank's (EKP) price stability objective, inflation in the euro area should be two percent in the medium term.

Within a year and a half, inflation has slowed down considerably. It was at its peak in October 2022, when prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year ago.

The main reasons for the slowdown in more than a year are the tightening of monetary policy and the easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

The central bank started aggressive interest rate hikes in July 2022. It raised key interest rates ten times in a row until mid-September last year.

In February inflation was the fastest among the euro countries in Croatia, Estonia and Austria. In Croatia, consumer prices rose by 4.8 percent from a year ago, in Estonia by 4.4 percent and in Austria by 4.2 percent.

The slowest inflation was in Latvia, Italy and Lithuania. In Latvia, consumer prices rose by 0.7 percent, in Italy by 0.9 percent and in Lithuania by 1.1 percent. In Finland, inflation was 1.2 percent in February.