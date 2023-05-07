On campaign, politicians lose their sense of smell. Practically all the ministers and leaders of the PP have already spent a couple of weeks on their agenda to daily rallies and trips throughout Spain, in a campaign that formally begins this Thursday but actually started after Easter. As soon as they stop, they live between trips, acts and applause from the militants, and they lose a part of their perception of reality, as many of them admit. The Socialists, in particular, are especially disconcerted by some polls that predict a very hard blow in the autonomous communities, with the possibility of losing several symbolic autonomies, including the main one: the Valencian Community.

More information

In La Moncloa they insist that their internal polls do not detect this trend at all; On the contrary, they see a clear recovery of the PSOE in recent months, although it remains to be seen how the sector to their left will hold up, immersed in an important internal battle.

The Socialists even aspire to win the number of votes to the PP in the municipal elections, a very symbolic fact that seems difficult to achieve, taking into account that the popular ones are going to recover a lot of votes almost automatically due to the fall of Ciudadanos. But above all, they believe that there will not be a significant change of power either in the autonomies or in the town halls, contrary to what happened in 2011, when the debacle in the PSOE’s autonomies was the prelude to the absolute majority of the PP, which came in the November generals.

But, despite this optimism, a certain confusion is also perceived in the Government due to the fact that the economic data of the last months, some of them especially notable such as the record number of affiliates to Social Security (20.6 million) did not They are leading the Socialists and Unidas Podemos, the other leg of the coalition, to levels of support that are much higher than those found in the polls.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“All our lives we had studied that the key to everything in Spanish politics is employment. It has always been the main indicator to know how a government was doing. And we have never had occupancy levels like these. Easter has been impressive and the summer will be even more so. That is why we do not believe the polls that speak of a fall of the PSOE or a great wave of the right. It would not make any sense that with these data, and with a management that the majority of citizens support, the result of the regional elections would be catastrophic ”, explains a member of the Executive.

The week started in a complicated way for the Government, with a controversy with Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the reception of Dos de Mayo that has been assumed within the Government as a mistake, because, despite the fact that all the ministers agree with Félix Bolaños In this dispute -that is, that he had the right to be there and that it is nonsense that he was prevented from taking the podium-, the truth is that many ministers believe that the final result favors Ayuso, happy to appear in the conservative world as the great dam against the Government, and harms the Executive because it diverts it from its campaign focused on the economy and management. “We are doing very well, the data is extraordinary and the president’s campaign is very measured, with daily announcements on issues that matter to citizens, housing, education, youth, it is very important not to make unforced errors now,” summarizes a minister.

Bolaños, who had had significant health problems since the previous weekend and went to the event sick, to the point that he was finally operated on this Saturday in a Madrid hospital for biliary colic, tried from the outset to settle the controversy, but Ayuso managed to stretch it out for a few days and the final result leaves a bitter taste in the Government and also significant internal discomfort with the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, for remaining in the box.

However, the week has ended with the Executive euphoric over the employment data and the wage agreement between employers and unions, which both Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz had been promoting for more than a year. The pact, which apparently avoids the conflict that was predicted this autumn, is a true political gift for the Executive branch in the middle of the electoral campaign because it reinforces Sánchez’s approach —that is, that the left manages to make reforms with social peace, unlike the right, which carried out the labor and pension reform with the unions against it and protests in the street, as in France—, but above all because it dispels the idea of ​​economic chaos that the PP had drawn.

The regional socialist barons consulted are also very skeptical of the negative polls that are published. They do not coincide with the data that they manage, which does not speak of overwhelming victories, something that they did not have in 2019 either – almost all the communities that the PSOE controls decided on the minimum – but they do give them a certain security that they can maintain the governments. Except for La Rioja, which is very complicated, the Socialists believe that they can keep all the ones they have, as long as there is no collapse of the left with which they govern in key autonomies such as the Valencian Community. Everything indicates that those that are in the hands of the PP will continue in their hands.

Although the activity of the Government continues, everything in La Moncloa is geared towards the campaign. Sánchez has chosen to advance the measures of the Council of Ministers in the PSOE rallies that he holds daily throughout Spain. La Moncloa has designed a strategy of dripping ads to try to focus on management, the economy and measures for the young vote. The most striking thing, seen from the eyes of La Moncloa, is that the regional and local candidates are also pulling the Government’s management in their rallies, because, although the PP focuses its campaign on “repealing sanchismo”, the economic and The measures of the Executive have changed the initial forecasts.

A key baron like Ximo Puig, on whom all eyes are on, has a double strategy: on the one hand, he has led his own local campaign, focused on his figure, which is well valued, but does not distance himself from Sánchez either, and On Friday he gave a rally with him in Alicante, unlike the Castilian-Manchego Emiliano García-Page, who has clearly avoided meeting the president on several occasions at rallies in his community.

In the PP they are convinced that, despite the improvement in the economy, citizens are very annoyed by inflation and above all they believe that anti-Sanchismo is a great mobilizer and agglutinator of the conservative vote. And that is why the idea of ​​repealing sanchismo is at all PP rallies.

From the Government they believe that this bet is a sign of Feijóo’s weakness, who arrived a year ago with the intention of expanding Pablo Casado’s space and gathering votes in the center and now he has ended up clinging to anti-Sanchism as a great message. But the popular ones detect an anti-government swell that they see as the best fuel available to weaken the socialist power and prepare the great assault on La Moncloa at the end of the year. “There is a very powerful conservative wave around the world after the pandemic. And it is not easy to stop it”, summarizes a minister. “But in Spain things are different, and we have the great advantage that the government’s management is liked even by many people who are not going to vote for us. I think the results will come as a surprise to many. The governments will resist and Feijóo will come out weakened for the generals ”, he points out. In the PP they believe that it will be exactly the other way around.

The campaign has not yet formally started, but the electoral machines are already fully operational. Everything is very open and any mistake or success can decant it. Local elections with much more national effect than usual, which also begin in a completely new way: Sánchez starts the campaign on Friday in the heart of world power, the Oval Office of the White House. It is not something sought after – Joe Biden, who has decided the date, does not care much about the Spanish autonomous regions – but it can be an omen of a completely atypical campaign.