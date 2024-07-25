The economy | Economic growth in the United States strengthened surprisingly much

Cyclical|The growth rate of the economy was 2.8 percent in April–June. In the previous quarter, it was 1.4 percent.

of the United States economic growth has continued to be surprisingly strong.

According to preliminary data published by the Ministry of Trade on Thursday, the growth rate of the economy was 2.8 percent in April–June. It means that the economy grew by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Economic growth was surprisingly strong, as economists predicted a growth rate of 2.0 percent in a Reuters poll.

From the previous quarter, the economy grew by 0.7 percent. In January–March, the economy grew by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

The new ones the data reinforces the central bank’s view that, despite the strong tightening of monetary policy, the US is not sinking into a recession. In the second quarter, the rise in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, slowed to 2.9 percent, while it was 3.7 percent in January–March.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

United States is the world’s largest national economy, which has a significant impact on the global economy. The largest single demand item in the economy is private consumption, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the gross domestic product.

