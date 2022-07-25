The economy | ECB Council member: Interest rates must be raised, even if it results in a recession

Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian central bank and a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) council, says that a moderate recession may have to be accepted in order to achieve price stability.

25.7. 16:38 | Updated 25.7. 16:59

European the economy faces two serious threats at the same time: rampant inflation and a slowdown in economic growth.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is currently struggling primarily against the acceleration of the inflation rate. The ECB’s price stability goal is to keep inflation at 2 percent. In June, consumer prices in the euro area were already 8.6 percent more expensive than last year’s June.

Last Thursday, the ECB decided to raise interest rates for the first time since 2011. Central bank decided to raise key interest rates by a surprising 0.50 percentage points. The tightening of monetary policy will also continue throughout the fall.

Raising interest rates is supposed to curb inflation, but it can also limit economic growth by reducing corporate investment and reducing household consumption. With the increase in interest rates, in the future you will no longer be able to get a loan from the banks on the same favorable terms as before.

The central bank’s purpose is not to slow economic growth. Now the situation seems that some sort of economic slowdown is inevitable.

Governor of the Austrian National Bank and thus a member of the ECB Council by Robert Holzmann According to The news agency reports about it Bloomberg.

“We hope it won’t be necessary,” Holzmann told the Austrian ORF channel on Sunday.

A recession means a situation where the gross domestic product shrinks for at least half a year. The central bank may have to stop tightening monetary policy earlier than planned if the euro area sinks into a bad recession. However, according to Holzmann, the ECB intends to tolerate a certain degree of slowdown in economic growth.

The central bank therefore chooses the fight against inflation, because if it did not tighten monetary policy, low-income households would suffer the most from the increase in the rate of inflation. A large part of their income goes to everyday consumption. In addition to wage earners, rapid inflation is harmful to companies and investors.

The ECB is expected to raise interest rates again at the beginning of September. It is still open how big the increase will be at that time. According to Holzmann, the economic outlook is taken into account in the scale of the tightening and the size of the interest rate hikes.

Also the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde write In the HS opinion piece that the central bank intends to raise interest rates until the inflation target is reached.

“We will continue raising interest rates until the inflation trend returns to our target. We know that, for example, war and energy price developments are now causing considerable uncertainty in Europe. The ECB Council is constantly receiving new information about how the economy reacts to challenges in the euro area and outside, and schedules its actions according to the situation,” Lagarde writes in her opinion piece.