The data is predictable but it does not stop haunting Argentina. In a ranking prepared by The New York Times, barely four countries of America they will be able to fully vaccinate their population during this year. The U.S, standing on its economic and scientific power that will allow it to dispose of 1,300 million vaccines. Chili, with an effective immunization operation and a varied cocktail of different vaccines. Uruguay it will be in fourth place, due to similar conditions. Of course the surprise is the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean island of 11 million inhabitants that lives off tourism thanks to its paradisiacal beaches.

The president of the Dominican Republic is Luis Abinader, a political leader and businessman who comes from working in tourism companies. In coordinated action with the private sector, has already obtained more than a million vaccines from Covishield (those from AstraZeneca made in India) and Chinese ones from Sinopharm. Y will add another eight million In the next weeks. Despite having had Covid early, he still had not been vaccinated and he himself took his elderly mother to a vaccination when it was his turn. Examples do not imply efficacy, but they always help build trust.

Confidence is precisely what the economic situation in Argentina does not convey. As if the alarming lack of vaccines and the increasingly notorious delay in the vaccination operation were not enough punishment, rising inflation rates they begin to delay the recomposition of wages. If to that is added the number of SMEs and businesses closed or reduced by the effect of the pandemic, 2021 will light up another year of decline for income of many Argentines.

The economy collapsed 10% last year and, although projections predict a rebound for this year, they also predict that the recession horizon will not clear. Seen in perspective, the numbers for Argentina’s decline are chilling. The country carries twelve straight years of stagflation (stagnation with a persistent rise in prices) and the GDP per Argentine citizen, as the journalist Ezequiel Burgo explained in this newspaper, has described a parable to return to 1974 levels. If only they could understand these numbers, the crabs would offer us their admiration.

The question that runs more and more power is repeated. How is it that Argentina does not explode? How is it that there is not an economic and social explosion, like the one we knew in 2001? The answer to that enigma has begun to unfold. The economy does not explode because Argentina languishes. It is hopelessly runaway and does not test public policies that can put an end to this inexorable slide in all areas.

“The feeling is that there will be no outbursts, but the economy is fading little by little “, explains Juan Cerruti, chief economist at Banco Santander. All the studies that take the last two decades as a reference point out the same thing: in 2001 there were two-thirds of the workforce supporting the budget with his taxes and a third that he needed the subsidies and containment plans in order to survive. Twenty years later, that equation has been reversed. The population that needs social assistance today exceeds 60% and the proportion of those who contribute fell vertically. To make matters worse, the country’s death rate is double that of contributors. Assistance to this sector with little or no income is the reason that prevents the outbreak. And the reason that turns off the economy.

This lack of oxygen in the economic circuit perpetuates the decline. The underlying macroeconomic issues are not resolved; Tax pressure is increased on all fronts as if the economy were growing and foreign investment has been reduced to zero. “Nobody cares about Argentina in the economic and financial decision-making centers,” acknowledges an economist who advises the Government. In the midst of this panorama, Minister Martín Guzmán has to negotiate the debt with the International Monetary Fund. They all read what the Financial Times published in the last hours: “Cristina Kirchner’s dominance in Argentina is evident”. Bad omen to sit down and negotiate.

Gone are the times when the romance between Guzmán and Kristalina Georgieva replaced the one that Nicolás Dujovne and Christine Lagarde had had. At the meeting on Tuesday, the Minister of Economy you will have to explain why you need to postpone the deal with the IMF. The problem is that she already knows. Like everyone in Washington, he is already clear that it is Cristina who presses so that there is no agreement during the election year. And they know that Argentina is going to propose to postpone the next two maturities: the US $ 2,500 million with the Paris Club in May and the US $ 1,800 million with the Fund in September. There is another similar maturity with the IMF for December but, by then, the legislative elections will have passed and who knows where Argentina will be.

The Hungarian Georgieva, friend of Pope Francis and who carried out the dialogue with Guzmán so well, will have to see her true face to the country of the nine defaults. They say that she is puzzled because she cannot understand how Argentina survives with the ironed dollar and a country risk five times higher than the Brazilian and twelve times higher than the Uruguayan. Perhaps you should read Alejandro Borensztein when he writes that the current government repeats the failed recipe of Cristina’s administration: authoritarianism and ineffectiveness. Kristalina also begins to join the club, increasingly crowded, of those disheartened with Alberto.