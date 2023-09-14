The economy | Bank of Finland: The Russian economy grew clearly faster than expected, but the foundation is shaky

Russia’s economic growth is based almost exclusively on demand raised with public funds.

Russian the economic development in the beginning of 2023 has been clearly better than expected.

The Bank of Finland’s research institute for emerging economies predicts that the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, will grow by two percent this year and one percent next year.

Despite the growth, the foundations of the Russian economy have weakened.

“Public spending has been unnecessarily increased to meet the needs of the military industry, which naturally increases production and gross national product. Russia’s economic growth is not at all on a sustainable basis, because growth is based almost exclusively on demand raised with public funds,” says a researcher at the Bank of Finland Laura Solanko.

In March, the research institute predicted the Russian economy to shrink by two percent this year.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that the economy would grow by 1.5 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year.

I demand due to strong growth, production capacity is at full capacity in many sectors and the unemployment rate is at a record low. Business startups and emigration have intensified the labor shortage caused by population growth.

According to the research institute, economic activity is close to its pre-war level, but sanctions still limit the import of investment goods in particular. Therefore, there are no prerequisites for the continuation of rapid economic growth.

Solanko emphasizes that the forecast is exceptionally uncertain.

If the economy grows even slightly more than expected in July–December, it may increase the growth of the current year’s gross domestic product higher than predicted. The pick-up in investments in particular can strengthen economic growth more than estimated.

“Russia has put securing the military industry before everything else, which is why the economy is very vulnerable. The limits of economic growth are starting to be met slowly, as evidenced by the fact that there are already signs of a slowdown in the growth rate of private consumption,” says Solanko.

In addition The external operating environment of the Russian economy is unpredictable due to the war of aggression. According to the research institute, there is a considerable risk that foreign trade will become even more difficult. So far, Russia has acquired new buyers for its most important export product, i.e. crude oil, especially from Asia.

Sanctions limit the import of cutting-edge technology, especially for military use, and capital flows continue to flow away from Russia.