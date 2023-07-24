The economy | An important economic forecasting index predicts a recession in the euro area

The purchasing managers’ index was the weakest in eight months in July.

Industry the difficulties threaten to push the euro area economy into recession. According to preliminary data, the purchasing managers’ index published on Monday was 48.9 points in July, i.e. the weakest in eight months.

When the purchasing managers’ index is below 50 points, it portends a contraction of the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living. A reading of more than 50 points, on the other hand, predicts economic growth.

Industry the situation in the euro area was clearly weaker than the service sector in July. The index of purchasing managers in service sectors was 51.1 points, while in industry it was 42.7 points. So the service industries continued to grow in July, but more slowly than in previous months.

Among the major European economies, the purchasing managers’ index weakened strongly, especially in France, where it was 46.6 points in July. In Germany, the index was 48.3 points.

“The danger of a recession in the euro area has increased, especially as industrial difficulties continue. The service industries are supporting the economy, but the outlook is gloomier than earlier this year,” says the Head of Forecasting at the Institute for Economic Research Päivi Puonti.

European According to the Union’s Statistics Finland, the euro area’s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product shrank by 0.1 percent in October–December last year from the previous quarter, and by the same amount in January–March.

In addition to gross domestic product, the definition of a recession takes into account the development of employment, unemployment, household income, consumption, investments and working hours.

The fall of the Eurozone into recession would inevitably affect the Finnish economy as well. Namely, 40 percent of the value of Finland’s goods exports goes to the euro area.

The latest based on forecasts, however, the euro area would avoid a recession this year.

According to a forecast published by the European Central Bank in June, the euro area economy would grow by 0.9 percent this year, 1.5 percent next year and 1.6 percent in 2026.