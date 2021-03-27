Until a few hours ago, the task of Martín Guzmán at the head of the Economy was ponderable, so to speak. Reduced monetary issuance and assistance from the Central Bank while sought to finance the deficit with debt. The collection increased by property taxes and by withholdings and rights to foreign trade, but in the middle of the recession it is something. It reduced spending, a little, cutting the IFE and ATP. It controlled stock dollars with a carrot-and-stick mix, selling “cheap” dollar bonds and imposing a super stocks even on imports necessary for production. Open-ended stocks, the ones that really matter, went up a bit, just barely what is necessary to pay some financial commitments, both from the government and from companies.

The prices, of course, they keep giving the minister scares and their numbers are worrying based on the inflation forecast for the year and increasingly move away the convergence towards the dollar of 102.5 pesos announced by Guzmán for the end of the year. While the level of activity shows a slight improvement, without reflections, at least for now, in the level of employment that is kept ironed and lighting a candle to improve the quantity and quality of vaccination and there are no new measures in terms of quarantines or similar measures. The hope was that starting in April, due to a statistical mirage, the economy would begin to turn green. In summary: a mediocre situation, but manageable.

The Minister’s work, beyond the details, had a master key: the agreement with the Fund, post-electoral and consensual, to refinance the debt with the organization and clear the maturity horizon for a few years.

However, in a few minutes everything changed. While Martín Guzmán was stripping his elbows negotiating with Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, that postponement, the vice president, and owner of the largest electoral wealth of the ruling trio, said that that debt was unpayable (something that everyone knew and did not say out of modesty) and asked the body for a longer term – at least 20 years and a lower rate – to pay off the US $ 44,000 million owed. By the way, he asked the government of the United States, the largest shareholder of the IMF, for a “gesture” to support the management of who knows who, since Guzmán seeks a global agreement, not an extension of the terms and lower rates . For differentiate more “peach fluff” (It sounded really older than “curling up,” remember?), he talked about the Russian Federation, China, and Argentina’s sui generis bimonetarism.

It was for the rostrum in a political act by Cristina Kirchner, but it was heard elsewhere. It sounded so loud that the IMF spokesman, at an official press conference, indicated that the organization’s conditions are the same for all its members and ruled out a 20-year term or other privileges for the country. It was also heard in “the market” and bonds fell and country risk rose. Then it subsided a little effect, but there was noise when silence was needed. The same sound of the default of the Buenos Aires debt default and the offer made by Governor Axel Kicillof, under less convenient conditions for creditors than the one made by the national government. In other words, by Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán.

Politics got into the economy in a delicate moment. Argentina must pay this about US $ 10 billion to various financial organizations. The most urgent debt is US $ 2.4 billion to the Paris Club (practically the same majority shareholdersIMF rivers) that expire in May, and that Guzmán is also seeking to renegotiate these days. That is why the neatness of the joint IMF-Economy statement on progress in a joint plan and similar generalities. .

Nevertheless, Not everything is lost. An experienced local financier responded to inquiries that came from abroad: “Make no mistake, the Kirchners were always excellent payers, they make noise, but they always pay.” Examples abound, but better to make a cloak of silence.

