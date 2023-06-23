The economy started the year with a stronger-than-expected boost despite skyrocketing inflation and rising rates. The Spanish economy advanced 0.6% thanks above all to the boost in exports and investment, but the review published this Friday by the INE confirms that household consumption also contributed to this growth one tenth higher than previously calculated.

GDP had slowed down in the last part of last year due to the drop in consumption due to high inflation, but even so it managed to close 2022 with growth of 5.5% and the INE now confirms that the last quarter advanced by 0.5 %, one tenth more than calculated. In the first part of 2023, the economy catches air and accelerates until it finally recovers the level of GDP prior to the pandemic, ours being the only country in the euro area that has yet to achieve it.

Annually, the economy advanced by 4.2%. They are four tenths more than what was forecast by the INE in its first estimate. These very positive figures led the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, to highlight that “Spain has already recovered its pre-pandemic GDP and that it is the fastest growing economy in the European Union, at a rate of 4.2%, four times more than average”. In an assessment sent to the media, Calviño indicated that a very important part of this growth is based on “the dynamism of employment”, with the creation of 426,000 full-time jobs in the first quarter.

But before looking at employment, it is important to highlight exports and investment as the main engines for the economy in the first part of the year, dragged down by the strong recovery in tourism. Foreign sales increased by 9.2% from January to March to reach 132,000 million euros, a record high. But investment is also through the roof, especially thanks to the boost from European funds and the incipient slowdown in inflation, especially in the energy component.

The negative side can be seen in household consumption, which suffered a quarterly drop of 1.3%, reflecting the suffering from high prices. Despite these data, the Bank of Spain predicted a few days ago that demand will rise considerably in the second quarter so that the economy could grow another 0.6% from April to June. In its forecasts, the supervisor considers that the Spanish economy will advance by 2.3% this year, two tenths above even the Government’s estimates. These are forecasts similar to those being given by other organizations, such as BBVA Research (2.4%) or the OECD (2.1%).

426,000 more jobs



Employment in terms of hours worked rose 0.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous one, five tenths more than in the last quarter of 2022. This rate is less in the case of full-time equivalent jobs ( of 0.1%, similar to that of the fourth quarter) due to the lower growth of average full-time days (0.2%) compared to the growth of hours worked.

But on a year-on-year basis, full-time jobs increased by 2.3%, three tenths more than in the fourth quarter, which means that 426,000 jobs have been created in one year.

annual values



On a year-on-year basis (first quarter of 2023 compared to the first of 2022), the economy grew by 4.2%, a rate 1.1 points higher than that of the last quarter of last year (3.1%) thanks to a contribution of the national demand of 1.4 points and the external demand of 2.8 points, a record up to now.

Despite this, the slowdown in household consumption is denoted, whose growth is 1.6%, its lowest rise since 2021. Public spending grew by 1.4%, 1.1 points more, while investment grew only 07%, its lowest rise since 2021.

But the pull of the economy came from the side of exports, which accelerated their growth three points at an annual level, up to 10.2%. Imports also rose but to a much lesser extent, 3.3%.