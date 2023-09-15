The economy | A gloomy forecast from the Bank of Finland: economic growth will be almost non-existent next year

According to the new forecast, the economy will grow by only 0.2 percent next year. The forecast is 0.7 percentage points weaker than three months ago.

Economy according to the Bank of Finland, the outlook has clearly darkened. The economy will derail into recession this year and will barely grow next year.

According to the new forecast published on Friday, the gross domestic product, which measures the standard of living, will shrink by 0.2 percent this year and grow by only 0.2 percent next year.

The forecast for next year’s economic growth is considerably weaker than three months ago. In June, the Bank of Finland predicted that the economy would contract by 0.4 percent this year, but grow by 0.9 percent next year.

In 2025, the gross national product is expected to grow by 1.4 percent.

Economy burdened by rising prices and interest rates and weakened export demand. Economic growth will slow down significantly in the euro area this year, and the outlook for next year will be darker than before. The difficulties in the Swedish economy are also reflected in exports.

According to the Bank of Finland, the long-standing good development of employment will stop, but the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, is slowing down rapidly.

“Finland’s recession is still expected to remain mild, but the economy will also recover more slowly than was estimated in the summer. The statistical data obtained in the summer point to a weak end of the year, and in addition, risks to both the domestic and international economy have increased,” says the Bank of Finland’s Chief Forecaster Meri Obstbaum.

According to the forecast, inflation will slow down to 4.3 percent this year and 1.0 percent next year.

In industry the order backlog shrinks, increased stocks are unloaded and production is reduced.

New residential construction projects are being started considerably less than before, and the sharp decrease in building permits and the increase in bankruptcies filed in the construction industry create a gloomy outlook for the near future of residential construction, according to the Bank of Finland.

Despite the industry’s still rather optimistic investment prospects, private investments have already shrunk for three quarters.

The Bank of Finland estimates that the employment rate of people aged 20–64 will drop to 77.9 percent this year and 77.7 percent next year. Last year, the employment rate was 78.1 percent.

In 2025, as economic growth intensifies, the number of employed people will start to increase again and the employment rate will return close to the level of 2022.

I predict the risks are weighted in the direction of weaker development.

The geopolitical confrontation and the transmission of the rise in interest rates to the economy may cause negative surprises.

The slower growth of the international economy would further reduce the opportunities for Finnish companies to increase exports. The rise in interest rates also slows down investments and cools the real estate market.

In its economic forecast published on Thursday, the European Central Bank estimates that the euro area economy will grow by 0.7 percent this year, 1.0 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2025.

Based on the forecasts, Finland’s economic growth in 2023–2024 would therefore be clearly slower than the euro area average.