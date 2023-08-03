Text cites Haddad and BC policies, in addition to the external scenario, as points in favor of the Brazilian economy in the Lula government

the british magazine The Economist published on Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) a report called “Investors are increasingly optimistic about the Brazilian economy”, with the subtitle “An efficient minister of finance and the favorable international context help”. The text deals with the current optimism of investors in relation to Brazil, a scenario that contrasts with the expectations when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) won the election.

“When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected president of Brazil last year, investors shuddered.”, says the magazine, citing the 2016 recession, during the end of the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and beginning of the management of Michel Temer (MDB). “However, 6 months after taking office, the markets are heating up for the Lula government.”

The magazine cites a recent poll in which 44% of Brazilian fund managers and analysts consulted said they had a negative view of the government, up from 90% in March. It also points out that the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Brazil’s credit rating last week.

The text points out, on the one hand, external factors that contribute to the improvement of the Brazilian economy, such as the suspension of pandemic restrictions by China, which increased the import of foreign products, and the war in Ukraine, which favored the production of grains by the Brazil.

On the other hand, he praises the autonomy of the Central Bank, which has adopted policies that “seem to have been worth it”, such as the maintenance of interest rates at a high level, and the fiscal policies of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsuch as tax reform and the new fiscal framework.

As optimistic expectations for the near future, the The Economist talks about the Brazilian potential in the production of clean energy and its transformation into a green power, in addition to the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

Despite the encouraging prospects, according to the text, “optimism is moderate”. The good results will depend on the outcome of the tax reform, which is under analysis in Congress, and on the country being able to increase its collection and catch up on its accounts, zeroing out the primary deficit of the Union as early as 2024, a goal viewed with distrust by investors.

Finally, the publication emphasizes the need to create a consistent policy for the long term. “The global backdrop and Haddad’s successes are boosting investor optimism right now. But it will take good, consistent policy to reverse Brazil’s long-term trend.”, concludes the text.