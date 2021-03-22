It is better for private investors with a small amount to pay attention to ready-made solutions in the field of collective investments. Andrey Rusetsky, asset manager of BCS World of Investments, told the Prime agency about this.

He clarified that we are talking about open-ended and exchange-traded mutual investment funds. The economist pointed out that open-ended funds are actively managed, where the structure changes depending on the market situation, and exchange-traded funds follow the index for the selected asset class.

Rusetsky added that in the near future we should expect a boom in automatic purchase of shares. For example, “for change when rounding a check for a restaurant,” he suggested.

Earlier it was reported that Russians in the first half of 2020 fell in love with earning with someone else’s hands, investing in the stock market through professional managers and the institution of collective investments. The volume of funds held in trust in the first six months of the year increased by 5.4 percent – to 8.5 trillion rubles (against 8.1 trillion at the end of 2019). In the second quarter, the market managed to recover from the predictable decline in the first quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic (an increase of 0.3 percent in January-March). The largest contribution to the overall growth was made by funds of private investors under trust management (plus 124 billion rubles).

Experts named the decline in the attractiveness of classical instruments as one of the main reasons for the popularity of collective investments. Due to the consistent policy of the Central Bank to reduce the key rate, the profitability of bank deposits has decreased. In turn, management companies were able to quickly reorganize to a remote format of work and interaction with clients in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.