The employer does not always transfer the due contributions to the Pension Fund in good faith, this may lead to the fact that you will miss the due pension. This was told on Sunday, December 4, by the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the RUDN University Elena Grigorieva to the agency “Prime“.

In order to prevent such a situation, the economist recommended to follow the transfers to the FIU. This can be done on the fund’s website or through the portal of the tax office.

Grigorieva recalled that the employer must transfer to the pension fund 22% of the amount of costs aimed at remuneration of employees. For example, if an employee’s salary is 50 thousand rubles, then deductions to the PFR should be 11 thousand rubles.

However, there are conditions for the application of reduced tariffs, for example, for small and medium-sized businesses, the general contribution rate is 15%, and for IT companies – 7.6%.

In addition, there should be enrollments to the Social Insurance Fund (FSS) – 2.9% and to the Medical Insurance Fund (FOMS) – 5.1%.

On November 25, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov announced that from January 1, pensions in Russia will be indexed by 4.8%. According to him, if we compare pensions as of January 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023, then the total increase will be – will be 15.3%.

Earlier that day, it was reported that some pensioners would receive a double pension in December. Economist Galina Semenova recalled this. She explained that this is due to non-working days of banks and post offices during the January holidays.