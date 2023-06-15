Russians can receive part of the payments before retirement age. Sergey Kikevich, an economist and methodologist on financial literacy, spoke about this on June 15.

In conversation with URA.RU he recalled that the pension consists of two parts: labor and funded. The first is set after reaching a certain age – 65 years for men, 60 for women. The second part of the payments can be received ahead of schedule – five years before the retirement age.

In addition, Alexander Safonov, a professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, clarified that you can retire before a certain age. For example, employees of chemical enterprises and mines, pilots, flight attendants, those who work in difficult climatic conditions in the far north can take advantage of this. So, depending on working conditions, retirement can come earlier by five or less years. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on June 11, Yaroslav Nilov, deputy head of the LDPR faction, explained that in 2025 old-age pensions will be indexed twice due to the end of the transition period. So, until the specified year, indexation is carried out from January 1, then pensions will begin to increase according to the actual inflation for the previous year, the first data on which appear at the beginning of the year. Therefore, after the end of the transition period, pensions will first be increased from February 1, and re-indexation should occur in April.

Prior to that, on May 1, Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova said that certain categories of pensioners will increase the amount of payments. Indexation of pensions will be carried out twice for citizens who have reached the age of 80 – they will receive 15,134 rubles a month.