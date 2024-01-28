Economist Abramov: the dollar will retain its influence in the coming years

In the coming years, the dollar will retain its influence, the candidate of economic sciences, head of the laboratory of the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation, Alexander Abramov, is convinced. The economist shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Of course, the United States will have to somehow seriously solve the problem of public debt and high costs of servicing public debt, which undermines investor confidence in general. But it seems to me that there are no other serious threats to the dollar now. Because the American economy manages to show good growth rates and rather remains a symbol of financial stability,” Abramov said.

We can't expect any major changes in the influence of the dollar in the coming years. Alexander Abramoveconomist

Earlier, the head of the American bank JPMorgan James Dimon said that the US economy is heading to the edge of a cliff due to large public debt. He agreed with the opinion of former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan, who called the United States national debt “the most predictable crisis” in the history of the country.

At the beginning of January, the US national debt exceeded $34 trillion. United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called this amount frightening.