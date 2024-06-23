Economist Tsatsura: pensioners in Russia are entitled to a tax deduction for the purchase of housing

Russian pensioners are entitled to a number of benefits, including a tax deduction for the purchase of housing. This was reported by economist, senior researcher at the Institute of Social Analysis and Forecasting of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Elena Tsatsura in an interview with RIA News.

“Pensioners in Russia have a number of tax benefits: a tax deduction for the purchase or construction of housing, as well as for the purchase of a land plot for housing construction, a benefit for paying transport tax, property tax and land tax,” Tsatsura said.

She recalled that from January 1, 2024, pensioners were exempted from property taxes. The benefits include an apartment, room, house, garage and land with an outbuilding of up to 50 square meters.

On Thursday, June 20, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the amendment necessary for indexing pensions for working pensioners has already been prepared and deputies will begin to consider the document next week.