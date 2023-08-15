Santiago Peña, a 44-year-old right-wing economist, took office on Tuesday as president of Paraguay with the challenge of marking his mark and leaving behind the image of a mere dolphin of former president Horacio Cartes (2013-2018).

Peña was sworn in after taking the oath before the president of Congress, Silvio Ovelar, at around 8:47 local time. Previously, the vice president, Pedro Alliana, had sworn in on the Esplanade of the Bay of the Palacio de López.

The ceremony was attended by personalities such as King Felipe VI of Spain, the vice president of Taiwan and the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; Bolivia, Luis Arce; and Chile, Gabriel Boric.

In his inauguration speech, the new president assured that his country “is called to be a protagonist in the concert of nations”in the midst of geopolitical tensions over access to water, food security and energy sufficiency.

“Since Paraguay is a power in these three great issues, we are called to be protagonists in the concert of nations,” said Peña, shortly after being sworn in, at a ceremony held in front of the Palacio de López (the headquarters of the Executive). before hundreds of guests.

In addition, he assured that his country is determined to “abandon its image of an island surrounded by land,” as the local writer Augusto Roa Bastos described Paraguay, and anticipated that it will seek to become the “center of South American integration.”

The new president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, delivers his speech during his inauguration on the esplanade of the Presidential Palace of López, in Asunción.

In this sense, he pointed out as one of the main strategic objectives “contributing to improving the functioning of Mercosur”, the bloc that, in addition to

Paraguay, are made up of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

“We are aware of the progress achieved on the path of integration, but we cannot be satisfied and we must move forward with courage and determination,” he added, highlighting the presence of his colleagues from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Bolivia.

The president also recalled during his first speech the situation in Ukraine and urged all parties involved to “immediately stop military actions to avoid further casualties and damage.”

“We maintain economic, cultural and historical ties with the Russian people, but we cannot remain indifferent to the military aggression suffered by the Ukrainian people, with terrible consequences for human development,” he said at the Lopez Palace Bay Esplanade.

Inauguration ceremony of President Santiago Peña today.

In accordance with this, Peña indicated that Ukraine is suffering “the same fate that Paraguay suffered during the Great War” or the Triple Alliance (1864-1870), in which it faced a coalition made up of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. . “We were invaded by bigger powers and as a consequence we lost 60% of our territory and 90% of the male population. That conflict has left severe consequences until today.

The president also ratified this Tuesday in his inaugural speech the importance that his government will give to the relationship with Taiwan, of which he assured that they feel “not only allies”, but also “brothers”.

Who is the new president of Paraguay?

Peña is the youngest president that Paraguay has had in the democratic era, He belongs to the Colorado party, which has ruled the country almost uninterruptedly since the 1950s, with the sole exception of the mandate of leftist Fernando Lugo (2008-2012).

At 44 years old and with an ascending professional career, Peña was sworn in as ruler for the period 2023-2028, after the five-year anniversary of Mario Abdo Benítez, also from Colorado.

Linked in his youth to the ranks of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), in 2016 the new head of state joined the ruling party backed by then-President Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), considered his political mentor.

Peña, then Minister of Finance of Cartes, faced his first blank in politics in the Colorado Party, when he registered his presidential candidacy for the inmates that year in 2017.

Santiago Peña is sworn in as the new president of Paraguay.

He ran for the Honor Colorado movement, the faction that Cartes heads within the ruling party. And it was in December 2022, with just six years of Red militancy, when he won the candidacy of the ruling party in the internal elections, with which he won the general elections on April 30.

Peña studied economics at the Catholic University of Paraguay and did a master’s degree at Columbia (New York). In his international experience, he worked in the Africa department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington. Between 2000 and 2009 he was an official of the Central Bank.

In 2012 he joined the board of the Central Bank and in 2014 he was appointed Minister of Finance by Cartes, who made him join the Colorado Party (conservative), which has dominated Paraguayan political life since the 19th century.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE