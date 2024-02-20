The presence of Russian oil on the world market is significant, says Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements of the State University of Management. The economist told Izvestia on February 20 that energy resources from the Russian Federation are three times important for Europe due to problems in the energy sector, and also noted that a large number of friendly countries buy oil from Russia.

Earlier that day, the agencyRIA News» reported that an average of 1.75 million barrels of crude oil per day flows into India from Russia, where it is refined. At the same time, exports of finished petroleum products from India to the European Union increased by 115% in 2023.

“Russian oil is important for the world as a whole and for the world market as a whole, but for Europe it is doubly or triple important, since the main problems that arise in the West, in particular in Europe, are related to energy, to energy. The problems that we are now seeing in the economy of the European Union (EU) are largely related to energy problems, to the loss of competitiveness due to more expensive hydrocarbons, and oil is one of the hydrocarbons. Of course, they (the EU – Ed.) still have problems with gas, but oil is also a very important product,” Chirkov said.

In his opinion, the oil market is currently in a deficit zone. The expert recalled that there are currently certain restrictions in place from OPEC+ countries, which makes the market less saturated.

The economist drew attention to the fact that Russian oil has a huge number of buyers from friendly countries. Speaking about India's sales of petroleum products made from Russian oil to unfriendly countries, he noted that both the Indian side and the Russian Federation make money from this.

“They are trying to use a price ceiling against us, which does not work. Petroleum products are products of a higher price category, and accordingly, they are sold to Western countries at even higher prices, that is, we earn by selling oil at market prices, and India also earns by refining and sending refined oil in the form of products ready for consumption in Western countries.” , – explained Chirkov.

Earlier, on February 16, it was reported that, according to Eurostat data, the European Union imported oil and gas from Russia in 2023 amounted to a total of €29 billion. Oil was purchased for €9.3 billion. Black gold was imported from the Russian Federation last year by Bulgaria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Netherlands and Austria.

Prior to this, on February 8, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the country is interested in purchasing more oil from Russia. According to him, the share of crude oil from Russia in India's imports is 30%, in February 2022 the figure was 0.2%.

On February 6, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko noted that European countries that refused energy supplies from Russia caused damage to their economies.