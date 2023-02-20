Germany, due to the conflict in Ukraine, lost about €100 billion in 2022. The costs were associated with rising electricity prices. This was stated by the President of the German Institute for Economic Research Marcel Fratscher.

“The conflict in Ukraine and the associated surge in energy costs cost Germany almost 2.5%, or €100 billion, of the economy’s productivity in 2022. These costs will continue to rise in the coming years,” Fratzscher explained. His words are quoted by the publication Rheinische Post.

The expert noted that Germany has become the country that suffered the most from the crisis. The reason is its heavy dependence on Russian energy resources.

At the same time, a significant part of the German economy consists of energy-intensive production and is highly dependent on exports.

At the end of January, the German state development bank KfW predicted that a shortage of skilled workers, as well as underdeveloped productivity and a tense geopolitical environment due to limited resources, put Germany’s continued prosperity in question. According to experts, the country needs millions of new workers and improved infrastructure in Germany.

On January 17, financiers predicted big problems for European countries due to the energy crisis, one of which will be inflation growth in a number of EU countries. According to experts, energy prices are rising around the world as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. However, not all European countries were ready for a sharp increase in prices as part of the transition to a carbon-free economy.

Prior to that, on January 12, Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department at FG Finam, told Izvestia that Germany’s refusal to supply pipelines of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline from the beginning of 2023 creates certain problems for two oil refineries in East Germany. According to her, the price of a sharp restructuring of energy flows was a jump in wholesale tariffs for gas by 11 times and for electricity by more than seven times, double-digit inflation in September-November and a reduction in the most energy-intensive industries.

On December 30, it was reported that Germany was anxiously preparing for next year due to pessimistic economic forecasts. The construction industry, which flourished last year, was hit by rising costs and higher interest rates on loans. The gastronomy and hospitality industries, which are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, are doing better.

European countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. However, this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a surge in inflation that provoked a sharp increase in the prices of fuel, food and utility bills.

