Economist Mikhail Belyaev revealed the main tricks of supermarkets. The candidate of economic sciences spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The expert explained that stores often resort to various psychological techniques and mechanisms to convince the buyer of the need to purchase a particular product. According to him, the usual practice is to overstate the price of a popular product as much as possible, and then reduce it to the real one, so that the person’s trigger is triggered and he wants to buy it at a discount. Belyaev also added that supermarkets often raise prices by 20-30 percent on the eve of the holidays, and then, under the guise of stocks, lower them to their previous level.

Promotions with a free gift for the purchase of a certain product are also not worth trusting, the specialist notes. He believes that nothing is free and, to one degree or another, the buyer still pays for the gift product. At the same time, sellers usually give something illiquid as such an addition, that is, something that cannot be sold in any other way.

In addition, Belyaev advises to be careful with food-related promotions. According to him, a sharp decline in the price of goods from this category may mean that they will soon expire.

Earlier, experts warned Russians against cheating in grocery stores. They revealed the techniques that trade networks use for their own ends. Thus, a special atmosphere in the sales area is created thanks to music, visual design of shop windows and advertising of goods. For this, “edible” smells, free tastings, discounted products and themed product selections are used.