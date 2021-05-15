Economist Andrei Rusetsky revealed to the Russians the possible surprises that the US dollar is preparing. The asset manager of BCS World of Investments told the Prime Agency about this.

According to him, surprises should be expected not from exchange rates, but from dollar inflation, since it “eats up” part of the income, regardless of the strengthening or weakening of the ruble. The expert noted that the latest data indicate inflation of 4.2 percent, which is one of the highest rates in 30 years. At the same time, he warned that an increased rise in prices could lead to a decrease in the purchasing power of the population, an increase in costs, a weakening of the currency and, accordingly, the next round of inflation.

The specialist advises to keep the currency with the help of more profitable risky instruments – stocks in dollars, bonds of developing countries or commodity assets.

Earlier, Rusetsky gave advice to Russians on protecting savings from sharply accelerating dollar inflation. The expert recommended, if the American currency has already been purchased, invest in oil futures or securities of American oil companies in dollars.