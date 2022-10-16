British magazine says the president “undermined democracy, accumulated division and inspired devotion from his followers”

the british magazine The Economist published a video on Saturday (15.Oct.2022, on its YouTube channel, about “Bolsonaro’s Enduring Threat”. The publication calls President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “Trump of the Tropics” and says that the Brazilian “undermined democracy, accumulated division and inspired devotion from its followers”.

In the little more than 12-minute video, the magazine talks about Bolsonaro’s appeal, his power in Congress, how he weakened democracy, lobbying in the arms sector and the impact of his administration on the environment. It also says that Bolsonaro supervised a response “disastrous to covid-19”. Even so, “exceeded expectations in the 1st round of the presidential election”. According to The Economistwinning or losing on the 2nd turn, “your popular movement won’t go away”.

Watch the video of The Economistin English (12min22s):

The publication says that Bolsonaro, when he won in 2018, “gave a megaphone” to the growing conservative movement in Brazil. The president is described as “a social media master with millions of followers”.

According to the magazine, Bolsonaro “inspired devotion among those who believe” when he says that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is a “bandit” which can have a “pact with the Devil”.

The publication claims that Bolsonaro controls a significant part of Congress. He says that one of his flags is his weapons police and that, since Bolsonaro took office, the number of weapons in circulation has grown significantly.

The magazine interviewed the deputy Captain Augustus, from the PL – Bolsonaro’s party. The politician says the president wants “distinguish the thief from the good citizen”. Therefore, the “police institutions are” with the Chief Executive and members of the Armed Forces vote for Bolsonaro.

According to the publication, Bolsonaro and his allies are trying to sell the world an image that he is “environmental protector“, but “the evidence of his presidency tells a different story”.

“Deforestation rates in Brazil have soared during Bolsonaro’s presidency, his refusal to enforce the law has helped bring parts of the Amazon closer to what some scientists fear could be a tipping point where the rainforest turns to dry grasslands.s”, heard in the video.

The magazine also says that Bolsonaro “brought religion into politics”. Yet, that he convinced his supporters that “it represents the authentic will of the people”.

According to the publication, when the Justice gives a decision against the president, he “suggests that she is biased”. When the media criticizes him, Bolsonaro says they are fake news.

“Many of their supporters now believe that any institution that stands in their way is evil and must be challenged.”, says the magazine.

“If Bolsonaro wins, he will be encouraged to attack Brazilian institutions even more, as his supporters seem primed for victory.”, declares the publication. “Bolsonaro has strongly hinted that he will not accept the result if he loses, and many of his well-armed supporters will believe him if he shouts ‘fraud.‘.”

The magazine claims that some of Bolsonaro’s supporters “may resort to violence” and it is unknown if the military “will stop them”, since many are Bolsonaristas.

“If Bolsonaro loses, he could continue to lead a movement of people who think he is the legitimate president. This is not good for stability in Brazil, as is the very real possibility that he will return one day.”