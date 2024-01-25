“Giorgia Meloni proved the skeptics wrong”: the rise and challenges of the Italian Government according to “The Economist”

“The Economist”, the well-known British weekly, dedicated an entire editorial to praising Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, offering an unusual positive outlook on the centre-right government. The article breaks away from the usual narrative critical of Italian governments (especially centre-right ones), and does so starting from the title: “Giorgia Meloni has proved the doubters wrong”. “The Economist” therefore takes a break from the usual skepticism, highlighting the effectiveness with which the prime minister has managed tumultuous periodsmarked by the pandemic and the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among the elements most praised by the weekly, the way in which Meloni handled the complex issue of immigration stands out. Head of Brothers of Italy, Meloni has brought the migration dossier back to the center of the European debate. Another strong point of the Meloni government, emphasized by the periodical, concerns the solid relationships with the NATO allies. Over the last year Italy has expressed strong support for Ukraine, including sending military aid, while also maintaining a balanced approach towards Israel. These elements, combined with a good relationship with Brussels, have guaranteed Italy continued access to the funds of the EU's post-Covid recovery plan, which to date amount to 194 billion euros.

While acknowledging the successes, “The Economist” does not fail to highlight some challenges, particularly in relation to the efficient management of European funds. “One of the major obstacles to productive activity is the delay that companies encounter in resolving disputes and recovering debts.” The British weekly recalls how the government has “repeatedly intervened” in an attempt to “limit the surge in prices on certain airline routes and to impose a tax on the banks' extra profits resulting from inflation”. However, even if there is no shortage of concerns, “The Economist” sees Italy as one of the least problematic countries in Europe at the moment, even if the greater challenges will come in the future.

