Economist Oleg Shibanov predicted that unemployment would return to pre-pandemic levels. The director of the Center for the Study of Financial Technologies and Digital Economy SKOLKOVO-NES told about this RIA News…

Shibanov noted that unemployment is likely to return to the level that was recorded before the epidemic, in 2022. So, according to him, next year this figure will be about 4.5 percent. At the same time, the expert stressed that in 2021, due to the expected GDP growth rate (three percent), unemployment is likely to be above four percent.

The professor said that now experts do not see the threat of rising unemployment. However, he added that with another crisis related to the epidemic, problems could arise. According to Shibanov, the support of small and medium-sized businesses is needed to restore the labor market.

In addition, the expert explained that in 2020 the increase in unemployment was caused by the closure of companies in the services and transportation sectors, so with a gradual economic recovery, everything should return to standard rails.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov said that another wave of redundancies could take place in Russia in March. The minister admitted that such a situation is possible in companies from the service, entertainment and catering sectors. He added that the authorities are now preparing a number of regulations related to additional measures to support the unemployed and their employment.