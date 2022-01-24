Economist, head of the department of financial markets at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Konstantin Ordov, predicted an increase in the dollar in the event that the West imposes anti-Russian sanctions. His words transmits URA.RU.

According to him, due to severe restrictions towards the Russian Federation, it would be pointless to predict the dollar exchange rate – it can grow to any value above 100 rubles. “If more stringent sanctions against Russia are taken, such as a ban on the dollar, a ban on debt, restrictions on leading banks, then in this case it is useless and pointless to predict the exchange rate,” he said.

On January 20, the US Congress presented a bill on new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The sanctions list, in addition to President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking Russian officials, includes a number of security officials, journalists, big businessmen, as well as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.