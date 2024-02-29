Economist Shcherbachenko predicted the dollar at 90-92 rubles in March

The main factor influencing the exchange rate now is the rule of mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by exporters, said Petr Shcherbachenko, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he also predicted the price of the dollar in March.

The rule of mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by exporters is provided until the end of April 2024, and, according to the economist, will be extended. He noted that this instrument helped stabilize the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market by achieving a sufficient level of foreign exchange liquidity.

The foreign exchange market is structured as follows: the law of supply and demand operates in the market, which determines the dynamics of exchange rate fluctuations. The main suppliers of foreign exchange liquidity in the domestic market are exporters and the Bank of Russia, the main buyers are importers and Russians. Trends in currency pairs depend on the balance between foreign currency entering the market and leaving it in the long term.

Petr Shcherbachenkoeconomist

The dollar exchange rate by the beginning of March, according to his forecast, will be 90 rubles, and during March will be in the range of 90-92 rubles per dollar.

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on the morning of February 29, the dollar fell below 91 rubles for the first time since February 12, the euro – below 99. The European currency began to fall in price for the first time since the middle of the month.

Earlier, financial expert Ksenia Avers said that the dollar is very smooth and long, but is losing its position as the main payment currency of the world and the main reserve currency of the world. She predicted a fall in the value of the American currency, and also advised buying dollars for subsequent sale.