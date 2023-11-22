The dollar exchange rate against the ruble will remain at approximately 93 rubles until the end of this year. This forecast was made by the director of the Higher School of Finance of the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, Konstantin Ordov, on Wednesday, November 22.

He noted that this weighted average rate does not raise concerns from the point of view of next year’s budget execution.

“The equilibrium level for us today is determined by the Ministry of Finance, that is, the interests of the budget, and the Central Bank (CB), which is more concerned about reducing inflation. This level is born somewhere there, and according to our estimates it has now become 92-93 rubles per dollar,” the expert said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

According to the economist, excessive strengthening could lead to a weakening of up to 95-97 rubles as part of compensation for income related to Russian exports.

Ordov also noted that in the short term the dollar could drop to 85 rubles, but the demand for currency at this rate will increase, and the price will quickly roll back.

According to website Moscow Exchange, at 17:12 the dollar reached the level of 88.3 rubles. Back on November 1, the American currency was trading around 92 rubles.

The day before, Sovcombank chief analyst Mikhail Vasiliev commented on the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate. According to him, in November – December the dollar exchange rate will be in the range of 85-90 rubles, and the euro – 88-93 rubles, reports RT.

On November 4, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that measures to tighten control over exporters’ currencies had worked, and the ruble was stabilizing. The exchange rate will remain at its current parameters, he emphasized.