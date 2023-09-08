Economist Grigoriev: after the weakening of the Central Bank will increase the demand for the purchase of currency

Demand for buying dollars and euros from Russians may grow in the near future, says Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences, financial expert. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he called the consequences of lifting restrictions by the Central Bank (CB) on the sale of foreign currency to citizens.

“Most likely, this is motivated only by the desire to remove restrictions, although I don’t see much point in this. But there is an important point here – you can sell them upon receipt at the bank’s cash desk. But I don’t think that this will somehow have a strong effect now, because with such a dollar and euro exchange rate, especially since it does not yet show a downward trend, there will be few people willing to sell — what if it grows again? he explained.

There will be more people wishing to buy cash currency, this is a fact, because restrictions are holding back. Given the instability of the ruble, the Russians will regard this as a more reliable investment. The lack of freedom to buy held back demand, now it will grow. This may affect the exchange rate [валют] Vladimir Grigorieveconomist

On September 7, the Bank of Russia announced that Russian credit institutions will be able to sell cash dollars and euros without restrictions on the time of their receipt at the cash desk. Previously, it was only possible to sell funds that banks received after April 9, 2022. Such restrictions were introduced by the Central Bank after the start of a special military operation to keep the ruble exchange rate.

At the same time, the Central Bank still did not allow to withdraw cash until March 9, 2024. Russians who had a deposit or an account opened before March 9, 2022, can withdraw no more than 10 thousand dollars or the equivalent amount in euros. The rest of the funds can be received in rubles.