Ex-Finance Minister Zadornov predicted a large-scale impact of the upcoming global crisis

Economist, former Minister of Finance of Russia Mikhail Zadornov in an interview RIA News predicted that the impact of the upcoming global crisis would be greater than the global financial crisis in 2008. According to him, this is due to the fact that the geopolitical situation is currently being imposed on the economy.

“The effect of this crisis will be much greater than in 2007-2009, when there was a purely economic crisis,” he said.

The former head of the Ministry of Finance specified that the reason for this is the geopolitical situation in which there is a cold war between the United States and China. Zadornov stressed that the crisis is cyclical and is aimed at changing the world order, which will be traced in the next decade.

