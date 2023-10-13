Director of the Institute of Socio-Economic Research at the Financial University under the Government of Russia, Alexey Zubets, said on Friday, October 13, that the dollar could fall to 80 rubles after the introduction of a mechanism for the mandatory sale of foreign currency by some Russian exporters.

According to the economist, the dollar could drop to 80–85 rubles within six months, and no new measures would have to be introduced.

“After the presidential elections in the Russian Federation in March 2024, the system may be abolished or changed in some way. But in the next six months, this is a pre-election gift to voters. There is no need to introduce additional instruments to strengthen the ruble, this is enough,” he reports. URA.RU.

In addition, he added that it is not yet clear what mechanism for the sale of foreign currency earnings has been proposed by the government.

“If they force us to sell a quarter or more than a quarter—and our foreign currency revenue is about a billion dollars a day—then the rate will go down quite quickly,” he explained.

In addition, Yaroslav Kabakov, director of strategy at the investment company FINAM, also spoke with URA.RU. In his opinion, further forecasts on changes in the dollar exchange rate can be made in a week, notes “Gazeta.Ru”. Despite the fact that the decree has already been signed, the main parameters for the volume of repatriated proceeds are still unknown.

Kabakov also noted that increasing the investment attractiveness of the Russian economy will have an impact on the ruble.

Earlier, on October 11, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing for six months a requirement for mandatory repatriation and sale of foreign currency earnings on the Russian market by individual exporters.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov, the main goal of such a measure is to create long-term conditions for increasing the predictability of the foreign exchange market. This will reduce the opportunity for currency speculation, he noted.