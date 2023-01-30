L’Economist praises the first 100 days of the Meloni government: the analysis

Giorgia Meloni praised by the prestigious British weekly The Economist. “New governments are nearing the end of their first ones 100 days in very good shape as the right-wing coalition of Giorgia Meloni, reads the opening of the analysis article published today. A few lines, but effective ones that sanction the English “placet” to the first anniversary of the centre-right governmentwhich will cross the fateful finish line on January 31st.

L’Economist sottolinea how Meloni has had “convivial meetings with both Ursula von der Leyen that with Pope francesco”. Both talks “were seen in Italy as approvals by the European Commission, headed by Mrs von der Leyenhe was born in Vatican, two organizations that Italian prime ministers must always keep on their side”. But not only. On January 16, “a different gift arrived for a government that boasted a hard line on law and order”, underlines the weekly Brianco: the forces of order captured in Sicily “the most wanted man in Italy”, the mafia boss Matthew Messina Money fugitive for 30 years.

