The Economist praises Meloni after the Republic attacks her

We talked yesterday about the outburst Giorgia Meloni towards the “Republic method” (retrieve the article here). The prime minister had taken it out on him in recent days Elkannowners of the Gedi group of which they are also part the Republic and the Press particularly active in attacking Meloni from an ideological point of view and not on concrete elements. A real war. The FdI leader had reacted and was very clear. In Parliament you had attacked Fiat's policy on the car which had taken away from Italy a brand for which it was famous throughout the world and given it to the French. The mechanism of the “Republic method” is quite well known and tested: the street newspaper Christopher Columbus leads the way on the front page and then the others arrive, including Alessandra Costante (FNSI) who stands out for her particular iconoclastic zeal, who instead of forming a union pursues anti-government politics.

The title is: “Giorgia Meloni has proved the doubters wrong” and that is “Giorgia Meloni has proved the skeptics wrong”. The British weekly, one of the most authoritative in the world, promotes the centre-right government “with flying colors” while in the past it had been very critical. The Economist highlights how: “Italy has guaranteed warm support, and weapons, to Ukraine, and rather moderate support to Israel. It also made Brussels happy enough to allow the European Commission to continue regularly disbursing tranches of the 194 billion euros ($211 billion) allocated to Italy from the EU's post-Covid-19 recovery fund, by far the largest highest for any Member State.”

Giorgia Meloni



The is then reported difficulty of leading the country after Covid and – we add – after the Five Star Movement and Giuseppe Conte caused a huge hole in the budget thanks to bonuses and citizenship income, a sort of exchange vote with poor citizens, I give you the money and you vote for me.

The conclusion is also laudatory: “among all European countries, Italy is for once among those that cause the least concern. But his government's greatest challenges lie above all in the future. He must find a way to curb illegal immigration if he wants to reassure his voters, and spend the money on recovery faster if he wants to please Brussels.” At this point, however, one wonders whether the same prestigious British weekly belongs to the same dynasty, Elkann-Agnelli, which owns the biased Italian newspapers mentioned above. One also wonders whether it was a sort of “carrot and stick” or whether Meloni's reaction had an effect or, finally, whether Repubblica and la Stampa are variables out of control and that their directors act on their own initiative, without be accountable to the powerful dynasty. In truth, this last hypothesis does not seem very credible and has the same degree of reliability as thinking that Antonio Ricci – the founder of “Striscia la Notizia” – acts outside the control of Mediaset.

