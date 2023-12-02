Competition in agriculture led to the blocking of entry into Ukraine by Polish carriers. Economist Alexander Bystrov told Izvestia about this on December 2.

“Ukraine is a major agricultural power; it produces a lot of cereals and supplies them to Europe. But at this time it enters into competition with both Poland and Eastern Europe, which are also major agricultural powers. But Europe needs money to continue military operations. Therefore, Ukraine is forced to dump and sell its grain to Poland and further through it,” he said.

According to him, Ukraine is entering into conflict with Polish agricultural enterprises over the supply of grain, dairy products, eggs, meat and other supplies.

“The Poles are beginning to suffer losses, they are forced to conflict, to fight for their agricultural products. Therefore, Poland begins to limit Ukraine in its supplies. This is how conflict and some contradictions arise,” Bystrov added.

He also admitted that Poland may be dissatisfied with the fact that Ukraine is not ready to allow its enterprises into its economic zone free of charge or on preferential terms, which also causes a negative reaction. The situation is also affected by the issue of arms supplies.

“Ukraine needs constant weapons, it constantly demands more and more, and free of charge, because either there is no money, or there is money that is allocated by America and Europe. Poland is not ready to just give away its weapons. On the contrary, it aims to increase the size of its armed forces,” the economist said.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian Minister of Economy Yuliy Sviridenko said that due to the blockade of the border by Polish carriers, Ukraine’s exports to European countries had decreased by 40%, and at some checkpoints, such as Yagodin – Dorogusk and Rava-Russkaya – Khrebnoye exports froze or fell by half.

On December 1, the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza reported that due to the protest of carriers in Poland, Ukraine lost more than €400 million. Journalists note that 12 Ukrainian non-governmental organizations are appealing to the Polish authorities and non-governmental organizations to help end the blockade.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on November 25 that the country is experiencing difficulties on the border with Poland due to the “political steps” of its neighbors. He indicated that the authorities have already begun to work to resolve the conflict. On the same day, Lviv Mayor Andrei Sadovoy called on Poland to immediately end the “shameful blockade” of the border with Ukraine.

On November 19, it was reported that interruptions in the delivery of some goods began in Ukraine due to the blocking of the border. At the same time, the vice-president of the Association of International Road Carriers (ASMAP) Vladimir Balin said that Kyiv and Warsaw intended to sue over problems with blocking traffic at the border.

Carriers from Poland began blocking road checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November. They demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number. Because of this, huge queues of trucks have accumulated at the border. Later, Polish truckers announced that the protest action would continue until February 1 next year.