Economist Abramov called short-term deposits a profitable way to invest

Today, the best ways to invest funds are investments for cash management, says Alexander Abramov, Candidate of Economic Sciences, head of the laboratory of the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the most profitable investment options.

“[Лучшие способы —] These are short-term bank deposits, partly large money market funds AND citizens' investments in government securities with higher yields. Of course, the attractiveness of shares remains, but it seems to me that you need to invest in some more diversified portfolio, preferably in a passive portfolio,” Abramov noted.

According to the economist, the widely diversified portfolio has been significantly outperforming the Moscow Exchange index and the People's Portfolio index for several years.

“So broad diversification through funds into stocks, I think, is an attractive product for investors,” he concluded.

In the second ten days of December 2023, the average maximum rate on deposits in Russian banks rose by 0.52 percentage points, to 14.52 percent.

The record high average rate in the entire history of measurements was recorded in the first ten days of March 2022 – 20.51 percent. At the same time, a record low rate was observed in the first ten days of October 2020 – 4.33 percent.