The likelihood of the United States introducing new duties on exports from China, in particular regarding green technologies, is quite high, says Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of the financial group Finam. She told Izvestia about this on April 9. At the same time, the expert did not rule out that Europe could follow the example of the United States, and as a result, such a development could contribute to inflation in countries introducing trade restrictions.

The day before, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with the TV channel CNBC said the US could impose new tariffs on exports from China, particularly on green technologies.

Belenkaya noted that protectionism and tariff wars with the main economic competitor, China, were a characteristic feature of the economic policy of former US President Donald Trump.

“Even now, in preparation for the November elections, Trump discussed with his advisers the possibility of introducing 60% tariffs on all imports from China. This is justified by protecting industry and jobs in the United States and reducing the US foreign trade deficit with China. Interestingly, the current US President [Джо] Biden opposed tariff wars with China, but did not cancel the tariffs imposed by Trump; in addition, restrictions on China’s access to the advanced technologies of American companies were repeatedly introduced, which was explained by national security interests,” the expert added.

The analyst noted that, starting her visit to China, the US Treasury Secretary said that the American side is committed to healthy economic relations with China, which will provide equal conditions for American workers and entrepreneurs.

“The US administration’s concerns are related to the fact that China is “pushing aside” the United States in global competition in the area that the White House leadership considers one of the most strategically promising – renewable energy. According to the Economist, Chinese companies produce 90% of the world's solar panels, 60% of lithium-ion batteries and more than half of electric vehicles. These industries are known in China as the “new three,” Belenkaya explained.

She also cited data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showing that clean energy accounted for 40% of China's GDP growth last year.

During the visit, Yellen expressed concern about the impact of China's green technology overcapacity, supported by non-market practices called subsidies, resulting in Chinese products being exported at dumped prices, which “distorts global prices and production patterns and harms American firms.” and workers, as well as firms and workers around the world,” the analyst noted.

Yellen tried to persuade the Chinese side to reduce support for the industry.

“Based on her words [в интервью]that “it does not rule out taking any measures, including potential tariffs, on green energy exports from China” unless China adjusts its approach to stimulating the industry, an agreement has probably not yet been reached. In general, this is not surprising – after all, the United States at the state level also supports the development of “green technologies” in its country – in particular, this is provided for in the Inflation Reduction Law adopted at Biden’s initiative, which provides subsidies to manufacturers of electric vehicles, batteries and energy equipment at provided that these products were produced in the United States,” Belenkaya said.

According to her, this law caused a negative reaction from the leaders of the largest European states, who feared the deepening deindustrialization of Europe and the loss of jobs.

“Since, apparently, it was not possible to reach an agreement, the likelihood of the United States introducing trade restrictions for “green energy” from China is quite high. It is possible that Europe, which has begun an investigation into subsidies in the production of Chinese electric vehicles, will be very tempted to follow the example of the United States in this case. This development could contribute to inflation in countries that impose trade restrictions, as tariffs increase the cost of products for consumers,” the analyst concluded.

Earlier, on March 6, businessman and member of the Business Russia committee on trade Oleg Vorobyov told Izvestia that the US increase in tariffs on exports from China, in theory, can absorb the damage caused to the United States, but will not be able to stop the flow of Chinese goods: completely isolate their market is impossible, this will be followed by retaliatory sanctions from the PRC.