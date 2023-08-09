Representatives of a wide range of professions are entitled to pension payments of 30,000 rubles or more, Elena Grigoryeva, Deputy Dean of the RUDN University Faculty of Economics, said on August 8.

“Civil servants who have worked for at least 18.5 years (and in 2024 at least 19 years) and received an average salary of 70 thousand rubles. The pension of civil servants upon reaching the length of service is from 45% of the average salary, and each subsequent year of work adds 3%, ”she explained in an interview with the agency“Prime“.

After retirement, representatives of the judiciary receive 30 thousand rubles or more – the amount of payments depends on the length of service.

“If the length of service is more than twenty years, the judge can choose to receive a pension on a general basis or a life security in the amount of 80% of the average salary,” the economist continued.

Grigorieva pointed out that high pensions are received by the military, who performed tasks in hot spots. Their pension payments can reach 80 thousand rubles. In addition, there are a number of professions whose representatives may retire long before reaching retirement age when working out.

“These professions are associated with difficult working conditions, and pensions for them are higher. These include military personnel, employees of law enforcement agencies, workers in hazardous production, emergency services, public sector, education and medicine, civil servants, aviation workers, astronauts, ”she listed.

There are also professions in which additional payments bring the size of the pension closer to 30 thousand rubles. They can count on workers in chemical industries, mining, drilling, extraction and processing of oil, gas, coal and shale, metalworking, communications, transport, agrochemical services, and the nuclear industry.

On July 29, Vadim Vinogradov, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said that upon reaching retirement age, insurance pensions can be denied when there is not enough work experience or individual pension savings. But this situation can be corrected.