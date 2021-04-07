Robert Mundell, an economist known as one of the Euro’s engineers, died in Italy at the age of 88, according to media reports. The news of the death was confirmed by the mayor’s office in Monterregioni, near Siena

It is noteworthy that Mundell is a Canadian-born economist, and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1999. Mundell’s research work is considered the theoretical basis for the transnational introduction of currencies, and thus many considered him among the “fathers of the euro”.

The economist was born in Canada on October 24, 1932, and spent a large part of his academic career in the United States, working as a professor at Columbia University in New York. His analyzes of monetary and fiscal policy continue to influence economists and politicians in many economies.