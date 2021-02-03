The Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, will entrust the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) with the task of forming a unity Executive to face the triple health, social and economic crisis, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The request comes after the negotiations to reissue the old coalition, which collapsed after the departure of Italia Viva, of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi failed.

Italy continues to search for a government to end political instability. The difficult task will be entrusted to the economist Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, after attempts to restore the previous coalition, led by Giuseppe Conte, failed.

Draghi was summoned by President Sergio Mattarella for this Wednesday, February 3 at noon (11:00 GMT), with the aim of starting the conversations that lead to the formation of a Government of national unity to face the multiple health and economic challenges, caused for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his speech, Mattarella made a “call to all the political forces of the country” to support an institutional government, which is not identified with any political party, and which is “high profile” to “face the present emergency”, to which he described as a triple “health, social and economic” crisis.

The Italian head of state pointed out that the other possible option is to call elections, an alternative that he prefers to avoid because it would imply not having a full government in office to face the variety of challenges that Italy faces.

The election of Draghi as the eventual head of that emergency Executive responds to seeking a profile away from partisanship and a person with experience to manage crises, especially of an economic nature. Data released Tuesday showed Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 8.8% in 2020, the worst annual contraction since World War II.

In this sense, one of the main tasks of the next Administration will be to design plans on how to use the up to 209,000 million euros that Italy may receive from the European recovery fund.

Matteo Renzi, named as the person in charge of the political crisis in Italy

The collapse of Giuseppe Conte’s government came last month, when former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi decided to withdraw his party, Italia Viva, from the old coalition, in disagreement over the handling of the pandemic.

Last Friday, Mattarella commissioned the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, to lead a round of talks to bring together former government partners and try to re-float the alliance, made up of the anti-system Five Star Movement (M5S), the Party Center-left Democratic (PD), the leftist Free and Equal (LeU) and the centrist formation Italia Viva (IV). They were joined by the newly created group ‘Europeístas’.

Although the hopes of an agreement were increased during the weekend and even Renzi had expressed his confidence to have a government “at the end of the week”, the negotiations were interrupted definitively this Tuesday. The demands of Italia Viva in matters such as justice, health or education proved an insurmountable obstacle.

Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, is pointed out as the main responsible for the failure of the negotiations to retake the government coalition in Italy. Photo of January 13, 2021, in Rome. © Alberto Pizzoli / Pool / AFP

The former allies bore the responsibility for the failure of the dialogue in the formation of Renzi. For the political head of the 5 Star Movement, Vito Crimi, “it is clear that the objective was to obtain more ministries and decide on the ministries of the other parties. (…) The one who has put obstacles has been Matteo Renzi,” he shot.

Along the same lines, the Senator of Free and Equal, Loredana De Petris, indicated that “we have made a great effort in these days to reach an agreement and we thought that the conditions would really exist to move forward, but the position of Italy Viva has not moved. “

Even from the right, the Liga, Hermanos de Italia and Forza Italia parties have insisted on the need to form a government so that the country can turn the page on the political crisis and face the multiple challenges. From Forza Italia, Senator Maurizio Gasparri also criticized Renzi: “He is a politician who with a 2% vote intention is causing tremendous chaos in Italy.”

In defense of Italia Viva, one of its senators came out, Davide Faraone, who clarified that they were willing to support Giuseppe Conte as prime minister, but they did not do so because “the same scheme” of the previous government was presented. “If you propose the same prime minister, give me elements of change with the old government, in the reforms, in the team of ministers,” he added.

Mario Draghi, a storm pilot who needs to gather support

With a vast career as an economist, Mario Draghi is seen as a figure who can generate consensus, bring calm to markets, manage Italy in the midst of a multi-factor crisis and strengthen the international position of the country, which holds the presidency of the G20 .

As president of the European Central Bank (ECB), in 2012, Draghi faced a crisis that left the euro zone on the brink of collapse. At that time, he said he was committed to doing “whatever was necessary” to preserve the common currency, an emblematic phrase that defined his management in this delicate situation.

But to consolidate a government, the also former governor of the Bank of Italy will have to win support in a deeply divided Parliament and it is not clear where they could come from.

The M5S is the largest party in the Legislative and was the linchpin of the last two coalition governments. A high-ranking member of that formation, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters that “in no way” his group would support an Executive led by Draghi.

On the contrary, the PD would be willing to support that eventual administration. Its leader, Nicola Zingaretti, said that Mattarella’s decision to summon Draghi “has remedied the disaster.”

In this scenario, the positioning of the forces of the right can be decisive. While Forza Italia would support the new government, the Brothers of Italy would remain in opposition. This would give a preponderant role to Matteo Salvini’s League in the formation or not of the new Executive.

But even if he succeeded in pushing the alliance forward, Draghi would not escape the scrutiny of parliamentarians for his potential policies. The last time a technocrat held the post of prime minister was in 2011 with Mario Monti, another economist who had to help Italy get out of the debt crisis but quickly faced the objections of legislators for his harsh adjustment measures.

With Reuters and EFE