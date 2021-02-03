The first thing the economist said Mario draghi, 73, when announcing this Wednesday that he had accepted the order of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to form an “institutional” government, without political color, it was that “the moment is difficult.” Not only because of the enormous weight of the tremendous problems that he must face, but also because on his first day he already savored responses from some political sectors who promised that they will not give him a vote of confidence in Parliament.

Consultations with the parliamentary groups will begin this Thursday.

Vito Crimi, leader of the Movement, the populist party that defends the losing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tooth and nail, declared that “we will not vote for Draghi”, because they do not accept a government that denies itself as a politician. “The so-called technical governments have done bad to Italy”, said.

The 5 Stars are the first parliamentary force, with 191 deputies and 92 senators because in the general elections of 2018 they won 35% of the votes. Today its electoral consistency does not exceed 15-16%, but what matters is the army of parliamentarians it has.

The country faces a terrible pandemic which has killed almost 90 thousand people in one year, also causing a huge social and economic disaster, with a drop of 8.9% in 2020 in national wealth and an increase to 160% in the amount of public debt, while the national effort is concentrated on the massive vaccination campaign full of problems due to the shortage in the provision of vaccines.

Draghi was again called “Super Mario” by the prestigious Financial times from London and has the admiration and support of high international spheres. They believe that only Super Mario can try to save Italy from disaster, because no one knows better than he how to make the gigantic Recovery Program of 209 billion euros work, the resources that the European Union pledges to Italy in programs to clean up and modernize the economy.

The program has to be presented to the European Union in April and if he succeeds in being elected head of the government, Draghi will be in charge of preparing it.

Draghi earned his laurels saving the euro in 2012, the single European currency, when the financial crisis broke out that shook all European countries. His response is famous when he answered about how many resources the European Central Bank, which he presided over, was willing to put in to overcome the serious crisis. “Whatever it takes,” he said. Then the myth of the financial bazooka was born, which Supermario shot wildly to finance deficits and promote investments. He managed to save the euro.

Difficulties

Now you have to do the same with ItalyBut everyone recognizes that the task is more difficult because governing with the politicians of the peninsula makes the task much more complex.

This Wednesday, while Draghi toured the sanctuaries of institutional power in Rome greeting the presidents of Deputies and Senators, and met with the beaten Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who definitively lost the battle to form his third government in two years, the meetings of parties and alliances to decide on supporting Super Mario.

Conte’s defeat has left deep wounds and grudges. The center-left alliance between the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement, failed to save his prime minister, although he had come to defend the option “O Conte or death.” The cause was the maneuver of former prime minister Matteo Renzi, who had withdrawn from the government coalition his two ministers and 30 deputies and 18 senators, causing Conte to lose the parliamentary majority.

Between Saturday and Tuesday there was a set of programmatic discussions that led the Conte government to disaster. Renzi objected to all attempts at alegro. When Conte threw in the towel and President Mattarella announced that the only possible succession to avoid early elections was an institutional government led by Draghi, a wave of reproaches erupted.

Many believe that Conte and the alliance that defended him fell into a formidable trap. That Renzi knew perfectly well that if the negotiations failed, the perspective of another government would appear. “Count or death” was a naive mistake.

Hence, this Wednesday and it is not known for how long, the conviction that there was a high-level maneuver behind Conte’s failure it will continue to poison the air and complicate Mario Draghi’s life.

Some come to implicate President Mattarella himself in the conspiracy, but Renzi could have other sources of what was plotted. The truth is that when the cards were uncovered, Renzi was the winner. The head of a small party that gathers 3% of the consensus defeated two giant parties. In the 5 Star Movement the trauma has been enormous and now it will be difficult to redirect the crisis to the reality that there is no other remedy than to support Draghi, because beyond is the abyss.

The leader of the Democratic party, Luca Zingarelli, found that the PD had lost twice. He was left without the government and without a political line. The leaders looked like boxers hit by blows, but they recovered. Zingarelli said that “with the appointment of Mario Draghi a new phase opens that can lead the country out of uncertainty created by an absurd crisis. We are ready to make our contribution ”.

The leader of the League and former Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini will be key. Photo DPA

The first task is to convince the allies of the 5 Star Movement that they must see reason, that we must support Draghi.

Strategies

On Tuesday the Democrats with 5 Stars and the Leur (Free and Equal), a smaller left party, met. Objective to establish a common strategy and stabilize the alliance for the future, always with the support of the abused ex-premier Conte.

This Wednesday, the European stock markets reacted upwards by greeting the probable arrival of Super Mario to the government of Italy. The Milan Stock Exchange reached + 3% and zero at + 2.09%. The spread, which measures the temperature of interest on public securities, fell to 105, with a minimum on the day of 102 points in dozen bonds.

Mario Draghi begins consultations with political forces this Thursday. In the center right, the three parties of the alliance that would win if there were early elections, according to all forecasts, their positions remain different. Forza Italia of three-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, agreed to join the coalition. Berlusconi, who has had many judicial problems, said that the new Minister of Justice “should not be a justicialist.”

Giorgia Meloni, from the Brothers of Italy, has followed the hard line of defending tooth and nail early elections as an institutional solution to the crisis. But he said that to ensure the unity of the center-right he proposed that the three parties abstain in the vote of confidence.

The most important character is Matteo Salvini, the sovereign leader of the League, the first party in Italy with 23% of popular support in the polls. He stated that the underlying solution is early elections, but “We are willing to try and see what are Mario Draghi’s proposals ”.

The consultations with the parliamentary groups will last until the weekend, when Draghi will return to the Quirinal Palace and present the results obtained to President Mattarella. If there is a majority coincidence of the political forces, will definitely accept the orderoy in 48 hours the ministers of your government will be sworn in. It will be Parliament’s turn. In the chambers he must obtain the essential vote of confidence and his government will then enter fully into office.

If, on the other hand, Draghi does not obtain the majority “yes” in the first round of consultations but believes that his efforts are going ahead, President Mattarella will authorize new consultations.