The dollar and the euro will continue to strengthen their positions against the ruble by the end of August. Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev spoke about this on Wednesday, August 9.

He noted that since April, the ruble has been on a downward trend against the European and American currencies. In this case, surges up or down occur under the influence of various factors.

“In the near future, I do not expect positive dynamics from the Russian economy, so the ruble will continue to fall until the end of August. Probably in September too. Given these rates, we can say that by the end of August the euro will cost 110 rubles, the dollar – 98, “the economist said in an interview with”Paragraph“.

Earlier that day, the euro exchange rate during trading rose above 107 rubles for the first time since March 2022. R.T.

At the moment, the euro exchange rate fluctuates around the values ​​​​of 106.7-107 rubles, the dollar – 97.2-97.3.

The yuan exchange rate also updated its historical maximum since March last year and now stands at 13.5 rubles, according to the website. kp.ru.

The day before it was reported that the dollar exchange rate on the basis of trading on Tuesday, August 8, rose by 1.83 rubles and amounted to 97.1 rubles, while the European currency was at the level of 106 rubles. The yuan rose by 18 kopecks to 13.42 rubles.