Retired representatives of law enforcement agencies and working pensioners will not receive an increase in pensions from April 1. He spoke about this on March 31 “RIA News” senior researcher at INSAP RANEPA Viktor Lyashok.

According to him, taking into account the indexation of social pensions in April, the size of pension payments will increase for most categories of pensioners. The expert explained that one of the exceptions is pensions for the military and other representatives of law enforcement agencies, as well as civil servants.

He added that for these categories, the indexation of pensions occurs simultaneously with the indexation of wages for the corresponding types of work. The last increase in the salaries of military and security officials was in October last year, Lyashok recalled.

The researcher reported that there was no indexation of salaries for civil servants last year, with the exception of a number of categories of senior officials, etc.

The increase in the social pension was planned in the budget parameters for 2024; this is a planned event for which funds were allocated from the Social Insurance Fund.

Earlier, on March 7, information appeared on the website of the Russian government that social pensions in Russia will be increased by 7.5% from April 1 of this year. According to the draft federal budget, in 2024 pensions are planned to be indexed in accordance with the inflation rate – by 7.5%. In total, indexation will affect 32.6 million pensioners. That is, the average old-age insurance payment for non-working pensioners will increase by 1,628 rubles from January 1 and amount to 23.4 thousand rubles. In addition to non-working pensioners, the indexation of payments in January 2024 awaits recipients of an insurance pension for disability or loss of a survivor.

In addition, on March 6, the Federation Council approved a law increasing the fixed payment to old-age and disability pensions for pensioners who have dependent great-grandchildren without able-bodied parents. Under this law, an increase in payment is assigned for each disabled great-grandchild, but there is a limitation – this increase can be set a maximum of three times.