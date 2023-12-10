The United States demanded that Israel complete the operation in the Gaza Strip by early next year. The magazine reported this on December 10 The Economistciting several sources.

This is exactly the message that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed to Israeli officials during his visit to the Jewish state, the publication noted.

In addition, it is reported that the American administration demands that Israel make as much effort as possible to improve the lives of Palestinian civilians.

The publication noted that American officials in their public statements do not name any deadlines for when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will specifically end. However, The Economist suggested that Israel has only a few weeks to achieve military success in the Gaza Strip. If this does not happen, then most likely the United States will reduce military assistance to Israel, and this will only complicate the country's situation.

The Economist believes that the likelihood of an Israeli victory before the new year is very low. Journalists assume that Israel will still continue its military campaign.

On December 10, US Senator Bernie Sanders said that the US blocking of the UN Security Council draft resolution demanding a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip was the wrong decision. Sanders also added that such actions by Washington are inappropriate at a time when “Palestinians in the Gaza Strip live in terrible conditions.”

On December 8, the United States vetoed a draft resolution of the United Arab Emirates in the UN Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, pointed out that the United States actually prohibits the UN Security Council from intervening in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He also added that the suffering of civilians due to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be stopped while there are those who benefit from it.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.