After the Central Bank (CB) increases the key rate to 15%, deposits for Russians will become very attractive. The director of the Higher School of Finance of the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, Konstantin Ordov, announced this on Monday, October 30. He gave advice on how to make the most profitable use of savings.

“If there are free funds, now there is nothing more profitable than putting them on deposit,” he said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

He noted that it is worth taking advantage of the situation, which is quite unique and is unlikely to last long, since bets of this kind could be disastrous for the economy.

“It is likely that you need to take all the money from the mattress and take it to the bank. The only question is how ready the bank is to offer long-term deposits at these high rates. You will come to the bank and see that at these very comfortable and very pleasant rates you will only be offered to open a deposit for three months,” the economist said.

According to the financial expert, in the future it is worth carefully monitoring bank offers in order to have time to transfer money at a more favorable interest rate. He added that transferring funds from an existing deposit may be unprofitable, as there is a risk of losing accumulated income.

Earlier, on October 27, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by two percentage points at once – to 15% per annum. The rate has become the highest since the beginning of May last year, according to the website kp.ru.

The Central Bank raised rates for the fourth time in a row. Before this, on September 15, the rate rose to 13% per annum. On August 15, the regulator raised the rate to 12%; on July 21, the level was increased from 7.5 to 8.5% per annum. Before this, the figure had not changed since September 2022.

After the rate increase, the ruble strengthened during trading on the Moscow Exchange; at 13:40, the dollar exchange rate decreased by 1 ruble, to 92.96 rubles.

On the same day, fam Properties’ Russia and CIS market director Valery Tumin told Izvestia that the regulator’s decision was expected by the market. According to him, it is likely that in the near future the national currency exchange rate will strengthen in the corridor of 3-4 rubles to Western currencies.