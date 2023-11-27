The increase in the pension coefficient is monitored by those who are just applying for a pension and working pensioners. This opinion was expressed on November 27 by an associate professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation “Human Resource Management” of the Russian Economic University. G. V. Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets in a conversation with the agency “Prime”.

The Federation Council adopted a law that increases the cost of one pension coefficient to 133.05 rubles, as well as the amount of a fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension to 8134.88 rubles.

Ivanova-Shvets explained that this parameter is primarily important for those who apply for a pension, as well as for working pensioners, because upon retirement, the insurance part depends on the number of points earned and the cost of this point. The higher the value of the point, the more the amount will be added to the payments.

“For example, a person who applied for a pension in 2023 received 1,237.6 rubles for ten points earned, and in 2024, for the same number of points, his pension will already be 1,330.5 rubles,” the expert explained.

It is noted that since August, an annual recalculation of the value of a maximum of three pension points of the year in which the person took out a pension is carried out for all working pensioners.

The government annually increases the value of the pension point taking into account rising prices. And for those who already receive a pension, the pension coefficient is also taken into account during indexation, Ivanova-Shvets noted.

Earlier, on November 25, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev said that in order to receive a pension, Russians must have accumulated work experience and a certain number of pension points. The expert noted that it is necessary to receive a white salary, from which the employer transfers money to the Pension Fund.