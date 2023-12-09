Economist Grigoriev: high demand for currency in November is associated with the habit of Russians

High demand for currency in November is associated with the habit of Russians to buy dollars and euros in situations when the market fluctuates. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences and financial expert. He also advised not to rush to purchase foreign currency.

“This was due to the traditionally established attitude towards foreign currency for almost the entire post-Soviet period. Since the dollar and euro are more reliable than the ruble, and the ruble periodically depreciates against them, it is better to keep money in foreign currency. These trends intensify when the ruble begins to weaken, which is what happened in the fall. Although there is no need to buy in a growing market, everyone is buying, fearing that the ruble will fall even more. This has largely motivated the demand,” he explained.

See also Víctor Tomás will be the eternal '8' of Barcelona handball Despite the fact that the dollar has recovered some of its losses in recent days, most likely, the trend of recent weeks towards the strengthening of the ruble will continue. The dollar can be bought cheaper than now, so I wouldn’t rush Vladimir Grigorieveconomist

In November, Russians’ demand for dollars and euros reached almost maximum levels. Over the month, they acquired 160 billion rubles worth of currency, which is a third more than in October. Kommersant reported this with reference to a review of financial market risks from the Central Bank.

The Central Bank explains the new weakening of the ruble by the end of the tax period and the purchase of foreign currency for importers.