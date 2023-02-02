Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial expert Vladimir Grigoriev explained the strengthening of the euro by the interest of large buyers.

In conversation with Lenta.ru on Thursday, February 2, the expert noted that there is no global trend towards the weakening of the dollar and the strengthening of the euro. He explained that in the Western world, the dollar, not the euro, is the most attractive currency for investment.

The expert pointed out that in the absence of a general trend for imbalance, this occurs on one of the stock exchanges, as it is now in Russia, and is most likely due to the interest of large buyers.

“Most likely, these are importers who currently need euros,” Grigoriev said.

According to him, it is difficult to judge by the results of one day whether this will become a trend, and admitted that the currencies will balance and the euro will fall again.

Earlier, on February 2, at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the euro exchange rate exceeded 77 rubles, the channel notes. “360”. This was the highest since the beginning of 2023, the site notes. aif.ru. The dollar exchange rate went down – the currency was trading at the level of 69.8 rubles.

On January 30, Grigoriev predicted the growth of the dollar and euro in the first quarter of 2023. He admitted that the value of currencies will increase by 5-10%.

How the site looks like kp.ru, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation sets the official exchange rates of the ruble now against nine foreign currencies. The list additionally includes the UAE dirham, Thai baht, Vietnamese dong, Serbian dinar, New Zealand dollar, Georgian lari, Indonesian rupiah, Egyptian pound and Qatari rial.

Also in January, financial expert Anton Kravtsov spoke about the economic and political prerequisites for the loss of the status of the world currency by the US dollar. In particular, according to him, the freezing and use for their own purposes of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves by unfriendly countries led to the loss of confidence of other countries in the US dollar and euro, writes RT.

In December 2022, the dollar hit its highest since May 27. Thus, the semi-annual maximum of the currency was updated, the TV channel notes. “Star”. The strengthening of the dollar against the ruble compared to the first two quarters of 2022 is due to the geopolitical factor, the easing of currency restrictions by the Bank of Russia, as well as the restoration of imports and supply chains.